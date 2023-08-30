Heritage Open Days 2023: More than 90 venues around Kirklees set to welcome visitors as part of annual festival

Kirklees organisations will contribute more than 90 events to the annual national Heritage Open Days festival next month.

Running from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 17, it is England’s biggest festival of history and culture, and all events are free of charge.

Behind-the-scenes visits to buildings, guided walks, hands-on craft sessions, exhibitions, film shows, parks and nature will feature in the all-time record programme of 96 events.

More than 40 are new this year, and around 20 will also contribute to the Kirklees Year of Music, offering performances in a variety of musical genres.

More churches have joined the festival, as part of Yorkshire Churches Day on Saturday, September 16, and many venues will offer refreshments and children’s activities alongside tours and heritage displays.

A special opening event at Dewsbury Minster, on Friday, September 8 will see the festival “rung in” on the Minster’s bells by Mayor of Kirklees Coun Cahal Burke, followed by a concert featuring handbell ringing, the Minster’s choir and traditional folk group Hebble.

This event is in association with the Dewsbury Heritage Action Zone, which has co-ordinated most of the Dewsbury events.

Coun Burke said: “I’m delighted to be launching this year’s Heritage Open Days.

"I’ve taken part myself in past years as a member of Lindley Community Group, and the wealth of events this year is a tribute to the strength of the voluntary heritage sector across Kirklees.

"I am looking forward to visiting some of our great heritage sites and I encourage everyone to see them as well.”

Coun Graham Turner, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “Heritage Open Days are about celebrating our history and culture here in Kirklees, as we look to the future and to investment in future-proofing our heritage.

"We have fantastic heritage, with many much-loved listed buildings.

"I’d urge Kirklees residents to get involved, as this is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the heritage we’re trying to preserve, and how our plans for growth and development in Kirklees pay homage to that, as well as creating more modern, thriving and resilient town centres.”

The festival will conclude in Huddersfield on Sunday, September 17 with a series of events in and around the Open Market, including “Heritage in the Hudd”, a mini-festival of films, displays and stalls reflecting the diverse communities of Kirklees and a musical finale, the Townsounds reggae street party.

These events have been organised by the Huddersfield High Street Heritage Action Zone.

A Heritage Open Days spokesperson said: “Every part of Kirklees has something to offer, from Batley train station to the creative artists of Spen; from a knitting archive in Slaithwaite to an ancient prison in Holmfirth; and from the Buddhists of Birkby to the Seventh Day Adventists of Crosland Hill.”

A brochure setting out the full programme of events taking place across the district is available in council buildings and other venues around Kirklees, online at https://tinyurl.com/kirkleeshods2023 or via the Heritage Open Days website – https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk – where there is a search option to find local events.

Most events are open access, but some have to be booked in advance – the brochure and website show how to book where required.

Here are the venues in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen taking part in this year’s Heritage Open Days festival.

1 . Heritage Dewsbury Town Hall Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . Heritage Dewsbury Train Station Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3 . Heritage Dewsbury Minster Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales