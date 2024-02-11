Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading this third round contest 8-2 going into the second half thanks to a Perry Whiteley try and two penalties from Calum Turner, a much improved and resolute Rams outfit from their recent exploits in the 1895 Cup were finally broken by the persistent visitors.

Dale Ferguson’s men were dumped unceremoniously out of that competition thanks to one-sided defeats against Keighley Cougars and Bradford Bulls. But his side were certainly not wanting to exit the Challenge Cup at the first hurdle with a whimper.

And they made an encouraging start against a York side who seemed to still be bearing the scars of last Sunday’s thumping at the hands of Wakefield. The penalty count read 1-4 after only ten minutes.

Action from Dewsbury Rams' third round Challenge Cup tie with York Knights. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

But the Rams could not take advantage of the pressure. Twice they tried running it on the last tackle. Twice the ball was thrown out of play on the left hand side.

Only into the third game of 2024, you could be forgiven for thinking it could be another of those days as the visitors, against the momentum, edged in front thanks to a Taylor Pemberton penalty.

But York conceded yet another penalty to allow Turner to make it all square after 25 minutes.

And the home side were soon in front when Whiteley finished the half’s best move, diving over in the far corner after great work from Jacob Hookem, Turner and Bailey O’Connor.

Action from Dewsbury Rams' third round Challenge Cup tie with York Knights. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

It was only the Rams’ third competitive try of 2024. This was Whiteley’s second.

Turner missed a difficult conversion from the touchline but he was successful with another penalty moments before the half-time hooter for an 8-2 lead.

Maybe this famous competition just brings the best out of Dewsbury. They had a heroic run to the fifth round last season, which included a thrilling 32-12 victory over John Kear’s Widnes Vikings before finally being beaten by London Broncos - their first competitive defeat of 2023.

The Knights, who had threatened twice before Turner’s penalty but self-imploded on both occasions by knocking on, started the second half well and nearly grabbed their first try of the afternoon through Bradley Ward, but he was met by a herd of Rams players who successfully sent the winger into touch.

Let’s not forget, though, this York side had put 114 points past Newcastle Thunder in their opening 1895 Cup group game. A vulnerable Dewsbury defence had conceded 75 points in their two group games.

Going into the final 18 minutes, they were still bravely holding onto their slender six-point advantage. But that was eventually wiped out when Oliver Field barged over from close range, with Pemberton converting to make it 8-8.

Dewsbury, in a flash, then provided the dazzle of 2023, a year where they only lost on three occasions. O’Connor broke from deep and galloped over halfway before finding Lewis Carr but the winger was splendidly brought down by the recovering Jordan Thompson.

It was a decisive moment as York clinched the contest in dramatic fashion with barely a minute remaining as Williams squeezed through a gap to seal a 14-8 win and break Dewsbury hearts.

York will now face Sheffield Eagles in the next round while Dewsbury must wait until Sunday, March 17 for their next game - their first Championship game of the season at home to Liam Finn’s Halifax Panthers.

Dewsbury: O’Connor, Whiteley, Greensmith, M Walker, Carr, Hookem, Turner, Beckett, Davies, J Walker, Graham, Dawson, Collinson

Interchanges: Field, Hird, Dixon, Russell

Tries: Whiteley

Penalties: Turner (2)

York: Donaghy, Ward, Bailey, Harrison, Coggle, Pemberton, Williams, Ta’ai, Jubb, Teanby, Field, Reynolds, Thompson

Interchanges: Fitzsimmons, Santi, Daley, Price

Tries: Field, Williams

Conversions: Pemberton (2)