Sufi-Muslim communities settled across Dewsbury, Batley the and Spen Valley have, over the past month, joined millions all over the globe to take part in colourful Eid-Milad gatherings.

These celebrations marking Prophet Mohammad's birthday have taken place inside their homes, as well as outside in their neighbourhoods.

Senior Muslim scholar of Kirklees and head-Imam at Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, said: "As usual, this year's Eid-Milad festivities saw homes and Sufi Mosques lit up with beautiful illuminations, reminding people about the hour of Prophet Mohammad's birth when the sky over Mecca was lit up by the Lord with billions upon billions of shining stars."

The exact date of Prophet Mohammad's birthday is on the 12th day in the Muslim holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal.

But Sufi-Muslim communities tend to use this entire month to organise Mosque functions and household poetry gatherings for friends and families where food is also cooked and then served to everyone.

However, the month-long Eid-Milad festivities came to an end over the weekend as local children prepared to return to school after the half-term holidays.

Here are a selection of photographs taken at this year's three Eid-Milad Peace Processions held in Heckmondwike, Ravensthorpe and in the Westtown/Savile Town areas of Dewsbury.

