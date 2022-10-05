The procession was held in Heckmondwike to coincide with Prophet Mohammad's Milad or “Mawlid” birthday celebrations, which are currently taking place across the globe.

Led by local Imams, the Peace Procession set off from the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque on Albion Street, with those taking part waving green flags symbolising a message of love for nature and the environment.

The parade walked through Cemetery Road and Longfield Road, towards Trueman Avenue, onto Hutton Drive, and finally past Hollinbank Lane.

local Mosque Imams from Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, and Huddersfield, leading the EID-Milad Peace Procession.

The procession then returned by the same route back to the Albion Street-based place of worship where a special outdoor prayer service was held for global world peace.

Herbal tea, soft drinks and samosas were served afterwards free of charge to all those who had joined in the peace walk.

Senior Muslim Scholar of Kirklees and Head-Imam at Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, said: "The procession's purpose was to spread a message of peace and love through our streets during this special time of year in the Muslim calendar.

"Our society is going through a challenging period at the moment with many households feeling insecure due to the cost-of-living crisis. But the concerns are not only linked to bread and butter issues.

Children taking part in this year's EID-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike.

“Muslim Scholars are also deeply worried about the massive man-made damage being done to the environment, along with having concerns around climate change and global warming.

"This is why for example we always make sure our stewards are ready after the procession ends with refuse-liners to collect any recycling cans and bottles.

“All of us have a citizen's responsibility to look after our neighbourhoods by playing our small part to make green spaces. Small things can leave a big positive impact."

The peace march was jointly organised by Heckmondwike's Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque working with the global Sufi-Muslim spiritual movement Dawat-E-Islami, which is based inside the mosque's Albion Street premises.

The procession making its way back to the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque on Albion Street.