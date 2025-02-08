Leighton Moorhouse, a 12-year-old brain cancer survivor, was a mascot at Elland Road for Leeds United against Sheffield Wednesday in January.

A Birstall youngster who survived brain cancer has had his dreams come true by being a mascot for his beloved Leeds United.

12-year-old brain cancer survivor, Leighton Moorhouse, from Birstall, had his wish come true when the Children With Cancer UK charity arranged a special visit to meet his cherished football team, as well as his favourite player, Patrick Bamford, at the club’s training ground at Thorp Arch in October last year.

He was then invited to be a mascot for Leeds’ home game against Sheffield Wednesday last month at Elland Road - with the youngster being able to celebrate a 3-0 victory for United.

At the training ground, Leighton got to meet the players as they went out to the pitch but Children with Cancer UK arranged a special meeting with Bamford, who gave Leighton a signed shirt and invited him, and his family, to Elland Road, for the Championship fixture against Yorkshire rivals Wednesday.

Leighton in the home dugout at Elland Road.

Leighton said: “It was a privilege. I felt proud to be given the opportunity through Children with Cancer UK to walk on to the pitch with the team captain of Leeds United and celebrate the day with a win.”

The opportunity to meet his favourite football team was particularly emotional for Leighton’s family as he was given the all clear from cancer last year.

Leighton was diagnosed with large cell/anaplastic medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer, when he was just six years old.

He underwent emergency surgery that left him unable to walk or talk, which meant he had to spend five months on the neurology ward at Leeds General Infirmary re-learning these abilities.

Leighton also underwent aggressive treatment, undergoing 30 rounds of radiotherapy and four rounds of chemotherapy to stabilise his condition.

Leighton’s father, Phil Moorhouse said: “When Children with Cancer UK told me that Leeds United had invited Leighton to Thorp Arch to meet the team and his favourite player, I felt extremely blessed.

“Leighton has faced his cancer diagnosis like a true Leeds warrior. I am so thankful for this amazing charity and to Leeds United, who have made my boy’s dreams come true.”

Leighton is one of the eight cancer survivors featured in Children with Cancer UK’s documentary ‘Kids Like Us’, which follows the extraordinary lives of these remarkable young people who are facing the unimaginable: living with cancer.

The childhood cancer charity created the film with the hope of changing the way paediatric cancer, and the issues that surround it, are viewed.

Amar Naher, Chief Executive Officer for Children with Cancer UK, said: “We support young people and their families through every step of their cancer journey.

“This was an amazing opportunity to help provide lasting memories for Leighton and celebrate his five years.

“We know how much Leeds United means to him, and we also know how hard it’s been for Leighton and his family to go through his cancer diagnosis and treatments.

“We want to say a big thank you to Leeds United for their incredible support in making this happen. Also, a special thanks to Patrick Bamford for making Leighton feel extra special.

“Their generosity and hospitality have been truly inspirational.”

You can watch Leighton’s story in the ’Kids Like Us’ documentary, which is available on Sky and NowTV.