Newly announced vice captain of Dewsbury Rams, Matt Garside, has revealed he is ‘looking forward to the challenge’ that the Championship will bring in 2024.

The experienced second row forward, 33, was an integral part of a Rams side which gained an instant return to the second tier of rugby league following their triumphant League 1 campaign.

And Garside, who has had spells in the Championship with Sheffield Eagles, London Broncos, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers during a distinguished career, can’t wait to “test” himself at that level again after putting pen to paper on a new deal to stay at Dewsbury.

He said: “I was really happy to get promoted and I am really delighted to stick with the bunch of lads that we have got and push on to have a successful Championship campaign.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and the test. It is a step up from what we were playing last year but a lot of the boys have got Championship form and have played in the Championship before.

“We have got a great group of lads who can’t wait to get back into pre-season and, hopefully, we can have a decent season all being well.

“We have retained pretty well. You always lose a couple of players but we have retained the core of the squad which is always good. We know each other well. There’s not much change so hopefully we can kick on from where we left off.”

On the prospect of his vice captain role, handed to him by new head coach Dale Ferguson, Garside said:

“I am looking forward to that. There are a few older heads in that team now so we will try and lead the way and do our bit throughout the week and on game day to get the boys around the park and have some influence on the younger set of lads.

“I have got a fair few games under my belt and played at a few different clubs so I have got a fair bit of experience from different camps. Hopefully I can help some of the younger boys in their career.

“Fergie is vastly experienced. He has done absolutely everything in his playing career and won all three leagues at Champ 1, Championship and the League Leaders when he was at Huddersfield.