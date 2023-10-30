News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Seven more Dewsbury Rams players confirm they are staying put at the club for 2024

It has been a busy close season so far at Dewsbury Rams with a number of key players re-signing for the 2024 Championship campaign.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:09 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After announcing Bailey O’Connor, Brad Graham, Owen Restall and Ollie Greensmith would be staying with the club earlier this month, the Rams have confirmed another seven players from the 2023 League 1 title winning squad have put pen to paper on new deals.

Perry Whiteley, Matt Garside, Jackson Walker, Calum Turner, Joe Summers, Louis Collinson and Ronan Dixon have all re-signed, while former Castleford Tigers half-back Jacob Hookem has also joined the ranks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head coach Dale Ferguson told the club website: “Perry’s a big returner of the ball for us. He gets us going on the front foot with every carry that he takes and he’s really good under the high ball. He’s works really well with the young lads so I’m looking forward to seeing him progress through pre-season.”

Most Popular
Matt Garside has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 campaign and will be one of the club's vice-captains. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)Matt Garside has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 campaign and will be one of the club's vice-captains. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
Matt Garside has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 campaign and will be one of the club's vice-captains. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I was keen to get Matt signed up for next season. He’s been around for a long time and has a lot of experience at this level. He’s the sort of player who’ll lead the team from the front and he’ll be one of our vice captains in 2024.

Read More
Dewsbury Rams skipper thanks club after sealing ‘dream move’ back to Super Leagu...

“Jackson’s a great young forward, who I’ve seen improve massively over the past few years and Calum is a natural leader who’s respected throughout the squad. He contributes massively in training. He doesn’t say too much but when he does everyone listens.

“I’ve played alongside him (Joe) at Featherstone and Dewsbury and I know how good he can be, while Louis is a naturally tough player who can punch well above his weight and Ronan is a natural leader, a massive character in the dressing room and someone who I want the younger players in the squad to learn from.”

On new signing Hookem, Ferguson added:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m very excited to have got him signed up for next year. He’s a very talented young player who’s hungry to succeed.

“We all saw how good he can be in the game at Midlands, where he was one of the best players on the park, so it’s great that he’s with us for 2024.”

Related topics:Dewsbury Rams