Seven more Dewsbury Rams players confirm they are staying put at the club for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
After announcing Bailey O’Connor, Brad Graham, Owen Restall and Ollie Greensmith would be staying with the club earlier this month, the Rams have confirmed another seven players from the 2023 League 1 title winning squad have put pen to paper on new deals.
Perry Whiteley, Matt Garside, Jackson Walker, Calum Turner, Joe Summers, Louis Collinson and Ronan Dixon have all re-signed, while former Castleford Tigers half-back Jacob Hookem has also joined the ranks.
Head coach Dale Ferguson told the club website: “Perry’s a big returner of the ball for us. He gets us going on the front foot with every carry that he takes and he’s really good under the high ball. He’s works really well with the young lads so I’m looking forward to seeing him progress through pre-season.”
“I was keen to get Matt signed up for next season. He’s been around for a long time and has a lot of experience at this level. He’s the sort of player who’ll lead the team from the front and he’ll be one of our vice captains in 2024.
“Jackson’s a great young forward, who I’ve seen improve massively over the past few years and Calum is a natural leader who’s respected throughout the squad. He contributes massively in training. He doesn’t say too much but when he does everyone listens.
“I’ve played alongside him (Joe) at Featherstone and Dewsbury and I know how good he can be, while Louis is a naturally tough player who can punch well above his weight and Ronan is a natural leader, a massive character in the dressing room and someone who I want the younger players in the squad to learn from.”
On new signing Hookem, Ferguson added:
“I’m very excited to have got him signed up for next year. He’s a very talented young player who’s hungry to succeed.
“We all saw how good he can be in the game at Midlands, where he was one of the best players on the park, so it’s great that he’s with us for 2024.”