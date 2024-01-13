Dewsbury Rams’ assistant head coach Jaymes Chapman believes Sunday’s pre-season friendly clash at Featherstone Rovers (kick off 3pm) will be a ‘good benchmark’ as to where the side is currently at ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The Rams defended stoutly for large periods in their opening warm-up clash against rivals Batley Bulldogs on Boxing Day and Chapman, who has also recently taken on the role as head of strength and conditioning at the club following the arrival Conor Turner as an additional coach to assist Dale Ferguson, believes this weekend’s test at last season’s Championship table-toppers will be a good chance to give minutes to players who have not yet featured in pre-season.

He said: “We have got a few lads who we still need to have a look at as they didn’t get the chance to enter the pitch on Boxing Day.

“But it’s another good benchmark to see how we’ve been travelling in pre-season. When have Featherstone never been up there punching at the top? For the past decade really. I would be very surprised if they are not looking at the top four in the Championship come the end of the season.

Dewsbury in action against rivals Batley on Boxing Day. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn).

“They finished top last season and London Broncos pipped them at the post. They will be there or thereabouts despite what you hear.”

The Rams’ preparation ahead of their trip to the Millenium Stadium have included a training session with Halifax Panthers, now led by former Dewsbury head coach, and close friend of Chapman, Liam Finn.

Chapman said: “We spoke about it at the beginning of pre-season as me and Liam have been friends since we were six years old. I’ve got ties to Halifax as I played my rugby career there. Liam wanted to go on and better himself and rightly so but we wanted to make sure we kept those ties there at Dewsbury. It was a really good hit out for the lads and really useful to see where we’re at, competition-wise.”

He jokingly added: “Rugby league is a small society so it’s about keeping your friends close but your enemies even closer! Obviously I mean that tongue-in-cheek!”