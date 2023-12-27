Boxing Day Friendly Photo Special: Action shots from Dewsbury Rams' festive draw with rivals Batley Bulldogs
Take a look at these 18 photos from the Boxing Day friendly between Heavy Woollen neighbours Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT
The Bulldogs had to fight back from a 12-0 deficit at the home of their fierce rivals with tries from debutants Joe Burton and Luke Cooper cancelling out efforts from Ronan Dixon and Louis Collinson to secure a 12-12 draw in what was both sides’ first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Here are some action shots from the contest taken by Thomas Fynn.
