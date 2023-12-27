News you can trust since 1858
Boxing Day Friendly Photo Special: Action shots from Dewsbury Rams' festive draw with rivals Batley Bulldogs

Take a look at these 18 photos from the Boxing Day friendly between Heavy Woollen neighbours Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT

The Bulldogs had to fight back from a 12-0 deficit at the home of their fierce rivals with tries from debutants Joe Burton and Luke Cooper cancelling out efforts from Ronan Dixon and Louis Collinson to secure a 12-12 draw in what was both sides’ first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Here are some action shots from the contest taken by Thomas Fynn.

Batley's Dane Manning helps to tackle Dewsbury's Owen Restall.

Batley's Dane Manning helps to tackle Dewsbury's Owen Restall. Photo: Thomas Fynn

Dewsbury Rams' new signing Curtis Davies preparing to pass the ball.

Dewsbury Rams' new signing Curtis Davies preparing to pass the ball. Photo: Thomas Fynn

Dewsbury legend Paul Sykes kicks the ball as he prepares to enter his 26th year in rugby league.

Dewsbury legend Paul Sykes kicks the ball as he prepares to enter his 26th year in rugby league. Photo: Thomas Fynn

Batley's Dale Morton is tackled by three Dewsbury players.

Batley's Dale Morton is tackled by three Dewsbury players. Photo: Thomas Fynn

