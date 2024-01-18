Dewsbury Rams’ coaching staff are gearing up for a selection headache as they welcome Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants to the FLAIR Stadium this Sunday (January 21, kick off 2pm) for their final pre-season friendly.

The Rams had nine players listed as interchanges in their penultimate friendly at Featherstone Rovers last Sunday, with more players promised more minutes against the Giants, as the first competitive fixture, against Keighley Cougars in the 1895 Cup, looms ever nearer.

On Rams’ squad depth, assistant coach Jaymes Chapman said: “It is necessary for the Championship I think in all honesty. It is really tough to gauge as well. With nine on the bench, getting those strategic subs in place is really difficult to manage.

“We still have to have a look at a few lads on Sunday against Huddersfield. It is going to give us a bit of a headache but we are in a really good position with the squad depth we have got.

Dewsbury Rams in action against Featherstone Rovers. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“But me, Fergie (Dale Ferguson) and Conor (Turner) need to sit down and have an overview of what that bench will potentially look like moving into the first fixture in the 1895 Cup against Keighley.

“There will be a couple spots for people who were on the bench against Fev for them to get a starting spot as we need to have a look at them as they look to earn a shirt.”

And Chapman has insisted the Rams will be working on their defence in training as they prepare to welcome the Giants on Sunday.

He said: “There is a little bit of stuff to do in defence. I thought we let Fev get on the front foot and play the ball a little bit faster than what we liked so we need to do a bit of work around the ruck area and controlling that ruck speed a little bit.

“Huddersfield are going to be well drilled. They have just come back from a warm weather camp so they will be itching to have a run out and a blow out.