Dewsbury Rams held their annual presentation night, at which several awards were handed out

Dewsbury Rams' annual presentation night: 29 photos as players, staff and fans celebrate with end of season awards

Dewsbury Rams’ players, staff and supporters celebrated the club’s success over the season at the annual presentation evening on Sunday night.
By Dominic Brown
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:59 BST

Following the final match of the campaign again Doncaster, after which the Rams were finally presented with the League One championship trophy, the awards night was held at the FLAIR Stadium.

The Rams’ top try scorer for 2023, Owen Restall, was awarded the Amber Ribbon Player of the Year trophy from Amber Ribbon chairman Charlie Coates.

The Clubman of the Year award went to long-serving player liaison officer Ray Abbey and was collected in his absence by Neil Coulson.

The Man of Steel award was given to the title-winning captain Reiss Butterworth.

Head coach Liam Finn selected Jimmy Beckett as the Coaches’ Player of the Year.

Ollie Greensmith was voted by the players as the Players’ Player of the Year.

The final award of the evening was the Supporters’ Player of the Year, which drew the loudest cheer of the night as it was awarded to the evergreen Paul Sykes.

Here is a selection of photos from the presentation evening, taken by Tom Fynn of TCF Photography.

We are the champions! Dewsbury Rams lift the League One championship trophy after final match of the season

The Rams' top try scorer for 2023, Owen Restall, was awarded the Amber Ribbon Player of the Year trophy from Amber Ribbon chairman Charlie Coates

Photo: Tom Fynn

The Clubman of the Year award went to long-serving player liaison officer Ray Abbey and was collected in his absence by Neil Coulson

Photo: Tom Fynn

The Man of Steel award was given to the title-winning captain Reiss Butterworth

Photo: Tom Fynn

Liam Finn selected Jimmy Beckett as the Coaches' Player of the Year

Photo: Tom Fynn

