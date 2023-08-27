News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Rams lift the League One championship trophy after their final match of the season against DoncasterDewsbury Rams lift the League One championship trophy after their final match of the season against Doncaster
Dewsbury Rams lift the League One championship trophy after their final match of the season against Doncaster

We are the champions! Dewsbury Rams lift the League One championship trophy after final match of the season

Dewsbury Rams finally got their hands on the League One championship trophy this evening (Sunday) after their final match of the season.
By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST

The Rams had already wrapped up the title earlier in the month when they defeated Workington Town at the FLAIR Stadium to take an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

The players and staff were presented with the trophy after this afternoon’s match against Doncaster, which saw the Rams suffer only their second league defeat of the season.

Despite Matt Garside’s hat-trick and tries from Owen Restall and Ollie Greensmith, five second half tries from Doncaster saw the home side win 36-26 and secure their place in the play-offs.

The Rams’ squad celebrated with the trophy after the final whistle and can now start looking forward to life back in the Championship next season.

It was a memorable way for head coach Liam Finn to bow out as he prepares to move on and take the reins at Halifax Panthers in 2024.

Here is a selection of photos from this afternoon’s match by Tom Fynn.

