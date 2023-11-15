A Dewsbury-born filmmaker’s short film has been officially optioned for a television series thanks to a Yorkshire production company started by Kay Mellor.

Jordon Scott Kennedy’s ‘Youthless’ has been picked by Rollem Productions.

Jordon Scott Kennedy’s ‘Youthless’ has been picked by Rollem Productions, a female-led company based in Leeds, which was set up in 2000 by the BAFTA award-winning writer to produce her successful ITV drama series Fat Friends.

Youthless is a returning drama series – not yet attached to a broadcaster – that explores ‘adultification’ from the point of view of kids growing up on a ‘forgotten’ council estate in rural West Yorkshire.

Kennedy, who grew up on the Dewsbury Moor estate, said: “When Rollem showed interest in optioning Youthless, I didn’t hesitate to agree and did so almost immediately.

“Rollem is the ideal fit for me because of Kay Mellor’s incredible legacy and the company’s track record of developing new voices and underrepresented talent. Rollem genuinely believes in my voice and our future together feels very bright.”

The writer/director describes his writing as “very personal and cathartic” and his stories are strongly influenced by his upbringing in Dewsbury. He went on to study at the Northern Film School where he graduated with First Class Honours and two Best Picture wins.