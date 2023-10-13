News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Dewsbury-born filmmaker’s debut feature nominated for Best Picture at the BAFTA selected British Urban Film Festival

A Dewsbury-born filmmaker has been nominated for Best Picture at the BAFTA selected British Urban Film Festival.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jordon Scott Kennedy’s debut feature, Suicide Kelly, will be premiering as part of the Working Class Heroes programme of the film festival in Halifax, next Thursday, October 19, while the production has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor at an awards ceremony at Dean Clough in the town the following night, Friday, October 20.

Brought up on the Dewsbury Moor estate, the writer and director’s stories are strongly influenced by his upbringing in West Yorkshire, an area he feels is regularly misrepresented on our television screens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Produced by Jordon’s own independent production company, Idle Work Factory, alongside Northern Exposure Films and West One Entertainment, Suicide Kelly explores generational racism in a marginalised working-class community and follows Brendan Kelly, a disgraced former boxer who gets a shot at redemption when his estranged grandson lands on his doorstep, looking for a place to hide out for the night.

Jordon Scott Kennedy’s debut feature, Suicide Kelly, will be premiering as part of the Working Class Heroes programme of the film festival in Halifax, next Thursday, October 19, while the production has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor at an awards ceremony at Dean Clough in the town the following night, Friday, October 20.Jordon Scott Kennedy’s debut feature, Suicide Kelly, will be premiering as part of the Working Class Heroes programme of the film festival in Halifax, next Thursday, October 19, while the production has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor at an awards ceremony at Dean Clough in the town the following night, Friday, October 20.
Jordon Scott Kennedy’s debut feature, Suicide Kelly, will be premiering as part of the Working Class Heroes programme of the film festival in Halifax, next Thursday, October 19, while the production has been nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor at an awards ceremony at Dean Clough in the town the following night, Friday, October 20.
Most Popular
Read More
Antiques dealer Barrie Naylor featured on TV shows Flog It and Antiques Road Tri...

Producer Sophie Kingsley said: “When I first read the script for SUCIDE KELLY, I resonated hugely with the story and was committed to making sure Jordon’s ideas came to life.”

The film stars Freddy Smith, as Cain Kelly, who has appeared in the BBC’s hit television show, and Calderdale-based, Happy Valley.

The launch of the film festival starts in Leeds on Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, before continuing in Halifax from Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20, when Jordon will discover if Suicide Kelly has been successful in the Best Picture and Best Actor categories.

Related topics:DewsburyWest Yorkshire