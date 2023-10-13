Flog It and Antiques Road Trip expert Barrie Naylor gives us a special guided tour of his new Cleckheaton store.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barrie, 57, who has made several appearances on the BBC shows, opened Cleckheaton Antiques on Saturday, September 30 and has a fascinating array of vintage and unique collectables.

And despite only being open for two weeks, he admitted he has already fallen in love with the town.

“It’s been brilliant,” Barrie revealed. “The footfall! If you are thinking of opening a shop, come to Cleckheaton. There are hardly any empty ones. When you find one you will be amazed at the footfall that you get. It’s really nice.”

Cleckheaton Antiques owner Barrie Naylor, with Karen Hodgson, offers the Reporter Series' audience a video tour of his new store.

He added: “I just like the town, I like the place, I like the people. I was born in Wyke and spent most of my life in Bradford but Cleckheaton is a lovely little place.

“There are vibrant little shops, nice people and everybody is friendly. Come to Cleckheaton, it’s lovely.”

Barrie, who played down his celebrity status, is looking forward to welcoming more people into the shop, which has antiques ranging from vintage silver to Georgian collectables, while also offering valuations and quotes.

He said: “I am not a celebrity! I don’t do stardom but I have got a decent reputation as an antiques dealer.

“People can come in and have that connection with history. That is what this place is all about - touch it, feel it, hold it, it’s all from the past, unique vintage or antique. They need touching. Come and start a collection or add to your collection.

“We also offer free valuations. The only thing we charge for is an insurance quote and the charge is £10 but you are more than welcome to bring your stuff in and I will value it to the best of my ability.”