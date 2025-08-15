Developer admits it was ‘not aware’ of former asbestos factory on Cleckheaton building site

Strata Homes has admitted it was unaware an asbestos factory had once sat on the site where it is currently building 180 homes in Cleckheaton.

When planning permission was granted for the construction of the properties on the site off Westgate in 2023, it was known that parts of the site were contaminated with asbestos, with a remediation strategy drawn up to address this.

However, it has since emerged that part of the site was once home to an asbestos factory, with no mention of this during the planning process.

Strata Homes says that this information was not deliberately concealed and that it, along with parties working on its behalf, had not been aware that an asbestos works had once been present on the site.

This part of the site (left) was once home to an asbestos factory - A Roberts & Co - historical records have confirmed. Photo: Google.

A spokesperson for the company said that had there been evidence of the factory at the time, it is “unlikely” that it would have changed the site investigations, testing or remediation approach being taken.

The findings are yet another concern for locals who have already urged Kirklees Council to put a stop to the works due to the quantity of dust being generated and its potential contents.

Five samples of dust taken from existing properties on neighbouring streets have tested positive for asbestos, with amosite (brown asbestos) being found in two samples, and chrysotile (white asbestos) in the remaining three.

Residents claim their health has deteriorated since work on the site began several months back.

Tracy Weaver showing the dust collecting on a plate by the back door of her home

One local, Tracy Weaver, said that some residents now require inhalers who didn’t previously, with four people living on the same street referred on for chest X-rays.

Ms Weaver said the development is “putting people’s lives at risk”.

Since planning permission was granted to Strata Homes, the site has been taken on by affordable housing provider, Thirteen Group, though the construction is still being carried out by Strata.

Thirteen Group has disputed residents’ claims, and said that work on the site is being carried out in a “phased and controlled” manner and in “full compliance” with national regulations.

Historical archives from the 1960s to 1980s, excerpts from newspapers and accounts from ex-workers, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), confirm an asbestos manufacturer was present at Stone Street Mills, Stone Street, which makes up part of the development site. The company name was A Roberts & Co (Heckmondwike) Ltd.

A contamination report submitted alongside the planning application in 2023 on behalf of Strata Homes stated asbestos as being among the materials present in parts of the site.

It stated that evidence suggests an “unknown quantity” of asbestos was dumped in another area which had previously been home to a chemical works, with this said to have been filled over by a past tenant.

A spokesperson for Strata Homes said: “We can confirm that whilst we were aware of the site’s industrial heritage, neither we or our environmental consultants were aware of the specific presence of any former asbestos works on the site.

“At no point have Strata or any party working on our behalf deliberately concealed such information. The reports submitted as part of the planning process have recorded the facts we have gathered through investigation.

“The site has a long and varied industrial history dating back to the late 19th century. On sites of this nature, the possible presence of asbestos is not unusual.

“As part of our due diligence, 77 samples of ground were tested for asbestos, with only four returning positive results.

“The investigation also recorded some fragments of potential asbestos-containing material on the surface and anecdotal accounts of historic asbestos sheeting burial.

“Previous investigations by independent consultants in 2001, 2004 and 2009 did not identify or confirm the site as a former asbestos works, nor did Kirklees Council’s environmental records at the time reference any such facility. Historical mapping only describes certain buildings on the site between the 1960s and 1990s as a ‘factory’.

“Had there been confirmed evidence of a past asbestos works, it is unlikely that this would have materially altered the robust site investigations and testing that we have undertaken and the remediation approach already undertaken.

“Our priority remains ensuring that any necessary remediation is carried out in full compliance with all health, safety and environmental standards.

“We remain committed to openness and to working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the site is safe for its intended future use.”

In a statement published this week, Kirklees Council has acknowledged the site’s historical uses. While the local authority said that recent testing had shown asbestos was being managed “effectively”, it is undertaking further air quality tests in response to residents’ concerns.

It has also pledged to step up its efforts to ensure all the conditions to control dust and manage contaminated land are being followed by the developer.

A council spokesperson said: “We understand how concerned residents are about asbestos at the site.

“Like many building sites in Kirklees, and across the country, there are hazardous chemicals in the ground that need to be managed carefully. That’s why we’ve ordered these extra tests to respond to what residents have seen and address their understandable worries.

“We will carry out this thorough testing as quickly as we can and report the results back to residents before deciding what, if any, further action is needed.

“In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the site closely.”