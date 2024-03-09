Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club stated on social media platform X earlier this week that the former Halifax and Sheffield player, fondly known as ‘Chatty’, had made the decision “due to increasing work commitments” but that he would still “continue to support the team on matchdays.”

Head coach Dale Ferguson told the Reporter Series: “He couldn’t have done enough for me when I was in hospital before Christmas. Chatty and Conor (Turner) steered the ship while I was unable to get in and I will be forever thankful as they kept a bit of normality to things.

“It is a part-time competition we are in and Chatty has got a really good job and has been struggling to help out with training and he has got a family.

“I don’t think it is an end-all with him. I think he will help out now and again and show his face around the boys but for the time being he has decided to take a backwards step so we can bring someone else in to help us out.”

Ferguson, and the Rams, have yet another week and a bit to wait for their next competitive fixture - the start to their Championship campaign at home to Halifax Panthers on Sunday, March 17 - having not played since exiting the Challenge Cup on Sunday, February 11.

On the start to 2024, Ferguson, in his first role as a head coach, said: “It has been a little bit strange but we have worked it quite well. To be honest, it has been a little bit of a blessing (not playing) because we picked up a few knocks against York but they should be back for the start of the season which is good for us.

“We have got a session this week against Hunslet just to keep us on our toes and keep the boys in that game-day scenario. We will take a lot out of it and then look forward to next week against Halifax.”