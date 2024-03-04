Mark Moxon ‘disappointed’ as Sheffield Eagles end Batley Bulldogs' potential return to Wembley
A Ben White try before the half-time hooter got last season’s runners-up at Wembley back into the contest at 12-6 but tries from Kris Welham and Jack Hansen, sandwiched between a Keiran Buchanan effort, sent the Eagles soaring into the last four.
Moxon said: “We are disappointed to be out as it was a goal at the start of the competition to get to Wembley, as it was for all the other teams I guess. So we’re disappointed about that.
“But it was a tough ask, going to Sheffield. They are one of the better teams this year and I think they were second favourites once they got to the quarter finals stage behind Wakefield so we knew it was going to be a tough ask and that is what it proved to be.
“I spoke to the lads beforehand and said we would have to be very good to get a result. I don’t think we were quite good enough on the day.
And Moxon believed Welham’s try to re-establish Sheffield’s 12-point lead at the start of the second half was “crucial.”
He said: “There is no doubt about that. Having watched it back this morning (Monday), I think we were quite fortunate to only go in 12-6 down to be honest because they dominated large parts of the first half and the try we scored was against the run of play a little bit.
“We were lucky to go in at 12-6 but we were still in the game. Credit to the lads for hanging in there but that try in the second half was crucial. We did have our chances and we had enough possession down there to get that first score but we just struggled to execute our good ball and make it count.”