Liam Finn believes Dewsbury Rams' Jimmy Beckett and Ollie Greensmith can star in Championship next year

Departing Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn insists star players Jimmy Beckett and Ollie Greensmith can cut it in the Championship next year.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
The impressive duo were instrumental in the Rams’ League 1 title-winning campaign and both were rewarded at the club’s end of season presentation evening.

Forward Beckett, 23, was named Finn’s player of the year at the ceremony, with the head coach, who will be leaving to join Halifax Panthers when his contract expires in October, saying:

“It was a tough one as there were a lot of people to pick from. He probably stood out a little bit more because of the position he plays in. He keeps progressing as a player and coming of age as a front rower. Some of the performances he has put in, in the bigger games especially, against Widnes for example, were outstanding.

Dewsbury Rams' Jimmy Beckett being presented with the head coach's player of the year award by Liam Finn. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)Dewsbury Rams' Jimmy Beckett being presented with the head coach's player of the year award by Liam Finn. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)
“He’s played in the Championship before for Dewsbury as an even younger middle and we were thin on the ground in terms of players who wanted to play in the middle. As everyone knows, when you are struggling, people tend to find a lot more injuries and knocks to get themselves out of playing in games. Jimmy never takes that option.

“He has already got the experience of Championship and he is only going to be better for being older and for having another 20-30 games deep. Hopefully Dewsbury can put some good front rowers around him so that it is not all on his shoulders.

“There is absolutely no concern in his ability for him to play in the Championship.”

Finn had the same viewpoint on Greensmith, also 23, who was named players’ player of the year.

“It’s the best one, to be acknowledged by your peers,” Finn said. “Ollie has been outstanding. I have known him since he was a young lad in the academy at Wakefield and he has grown up into a man and a good bloke.

“His performances on the field were destructive to say the least. At times this year he has got us on the front foot and has been outstanding carrying the ball and terrifying defences.

“He deserves it and he is another who will be looking to step up in the Championship next year.”

