Cleckheaton pub set to cut the price of all food and drink for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day

Prices at The Obediah Brooke, on Bradford Road, will be reduced on Thursday, September 14 to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

A customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

The pub's manager, Richard Bentley, said: "Customers coming to The Obediah Brooke on Thursday, September 14 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages they have with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.