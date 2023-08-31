News you can trust since 1858
Cleckheaton pub set to cut the price of all food and drink for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day

A Cleckheaton pub will cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent for one day only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
By Dominic Brown
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Prices at The Obediah Brooke, on Bradford Road, will be reduced on Thursday, September 14 to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

A customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

Prices at The Obediah Brooke in Cleckheaton will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality DayPrices at The Obediah Brooke in Cleckheaton will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day
The pub's manager, Richard Bentley, said: "Customers coming to The Obediah Brooke on Thursday, September 14 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages they have with supermarkets.

"The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."

