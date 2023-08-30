News you can trust since 1858
Memories of lost pubs and clubs in North Kirklees. (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)Memories of lost pubs and clubs in North Kirklees. (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)
In pictures: Memories of lost pubs and clubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

From family friendly favourites and good old pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of local pubs.
By Jessica Barton
Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST

But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.

Take a walk down memory lane and step back inside these lost pubs and clubs.

Do you remember any of them?

The Batley Variety Club before it became the Frontier Club.

1. The Batley Variety Club

The Batley Variety Club before it became the Frontier Club. Photo: YPN

The Batley Frontier before its closure in 2019.

2. The Batley Frontier

The Batley Frontier before its closure in 2019. Photo: Jake Oakley

The Talbot Pub in Cleckheaton after its closure.

3. The Talbot Pub

The Talbot Pub in Cleckheaton after its closure. Photo: Jake Oakley

Bar Deco in Batley before its closure.

4. Bar Deco

Bar Deco in Batley before its closure. Photo: Jake Oakley

