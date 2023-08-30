In pictures: Memories of lost pubs and clubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen
From family friendly favourites and good old pub grub, to local watering holes with a wide selection of ales, everyone has their own memories of local pubs.
But as times have changed, pubs have too, and many of our favourite watering holes have seen changes, from rebranding and refurbishment to demolition or even conversion into flats.
Take a walk down memory lane and step back inside these lost pubs and clubs.
Do you remember any of them?
