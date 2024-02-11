Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rams more than matched their Championship opponents throughout an engaging contest and looked set to take the tie to golden point extra time but Nikau Williams’ try in the last minute sealed a 14-8 win and York’s progress to the fourth round.

But it was a much-improved performance from Dale Ferguson’s men, who had suffered heavy defeats against Keighley Cougars and Bradford Bulls in the 1895 Cup to start 2024 in unconvincing fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chapman said after the game: “It’s an 80 minute game so any lapse in concentration in certain areas can cause you to win, lose or draw, and that’s for both teams. Credit where credit is due, we asked the lads this week at training for an 80 minute performance. I think we got 79 minutes for sure.

Action from Dewsbury Rams' Challenge Cup defeat at the hands of York Knights. (Photo credit: Thomas Flynn).

“It was definitely improved. You can take the good parts out of both those games (Keighley and Bradford) and we implemented some aspects of those games today but the lads really dug in.

“You could clearly see they were ready to put their bodies on the line. Our line defence, apart from, obviously, our little lapse towards the back end of the game, was phenomenal.

“York’s tryline D was great as well. But I thought for 60 minutes we looked like the better side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The pitch was heavy, there wasn’t much energy left in the tanks from the boys and maybe they were in their own heads thinking it was going to go to golden point.

“It was just a little lapse in concentration but these things happen. There is no one to blame, it is a team game. It is one of those things that we will get better at the more minutes we get into our legs.”

The game, potentially, hinged on a pivotal moment before Williams’ try where Rams full-back Bailey O’Connor rampaged forward and set winger Lewis Carr away but he was denied by a superb last-ditch tackle from Jordan Thompson.

Chapman said: “Bailey O’Connor showed from the back how dangerous he is in open play when he made that break down the right edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad