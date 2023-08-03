The Bulldogs, in fourth, entertain the fifth-placed Bulls at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, August 6 (kick off 3pm) on the back of away trips to the Championship’s top two, Toulouse and runaway leaders Featherstone Rovers, which both ended in losses.

Lingard’s men, however, know that a win this weekend will put them five points clear against Bradford in their race to cement a play-off position.

“It is a vital game for us this weekend,” admitted Lingard. “If Bradford beat us they go within a point of us. If we take two points off them we’re five points clear with six games left, which is quite a lot to make up and potentially secures the top six spot, if not a top four spot. It’s really important to get back to winning ways and it’s a really big game in terms of gaining some confidence back in the league. It will also give us a little bit of confidence and belief going into the final the week after.”

After two successive league defeats, Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Craig Lingard says it is ‘really important to get back to winning ways’ against Bradford Bulls before embarking on their ‘historic and prestigious’ trip to Wembley. (Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Sandwiched between the two league defeats in France and at Fev was the 1895 Cup semi-final victory at York Knights, which set up the showpiece occasion - Batley’s first ever appearance at the national stadium - with Halifax Panthers next Saturday.

But despite the glamour and attention of the exciting final, Lingard’s mind is firmly focussed on one thing this weekend.

“The league is the bread and butter,” he revealed. “The cup competition, as much as it is going to be historic and prestigious for us and a great day out, the bread and butter is the league. That is what we play 27 rounds for. We are trying to get into the play-offs and that knock-out competition at the end of the season and, potentially, to another Grand Final.”

He added: “That is certainly our main focus this weekend. I guess it’s easy to look forward to the following week but it’s our job, as coaches, to make sure we are fully focussed on the here and now, which is Bradford at home but the players are still playing for their shirts at Wembley.

“We are putting the final to the back of our minds this week.”

The Bulldogs will be hoping to emulate Barrow Raiders’ achievement and complete the league double over Bradford having recorded an impressive 21-16 victory at Odsal in April.

“Myself and Mark Moxon (assistant) went to watch (Barrow’s 14-10 win at Odsal on Monday night, after previously beating them 46-12 in May) and Barrow played really well,” said an impressed Lingard. “It was wet-weather rugby and it was very un-Barrow-like. They were rigid and structured, and they gave us a blueprint and a lesson to take into this week if the weather is exactly the same.”