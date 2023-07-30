News you can trust since 1858
Featherstone Rovers remain ten points clear at the top of the Championship after victory over Batley Bulldogs

Featherstone Rovers moved a step closer to securing top spot in the Championship table with a 28-8 win against Batley Bulldogs.
By Dominic Brown
Published 30th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

Rovers, who have only lost one league match all season, remain 10 points clear at the top of the table following Saturday evening’s victory over the Wembley-bound Bulldogs.

Tries from Elijah Taylor and Matty Wildie put Featherstone 12-4 up at the break, with Aidan McGowen crossing for Batley.

Further tries in the second half from Daniel Smith and a double from Arama Hau, with Chris Hankinson kicking four conversions, gave Fev the win. Dale Morton scored Batley’s second try.

Featherstone Rovers defeated Batley Bulldogs 28-8Featherstone Rovers defeated Batley Bulldogs 28-8
Despite the defeat, the Bulldogs remain in joint third place in the Championship, level with Sheffield Eagles, as they aim to claim a play-off spot.

Rovers next face Halifax Panthers at The Shay on Sunday, August 6.

Batley warm up for the 1895 Cup final against Fax with a West Yorkshire derby against Bradford Bulls at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, August 6.

