After last year’s ‘phenomenal’ firework display, the skies above Scholes are going to be ‘spectacularly’ lit up again this coming Friday.

The village’s annual bonfire night will be taking place at Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club, on New Popplewell Lane, on Friday, November 3.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, with the fireworks display, led by lifelong Scholes resident Liam Gomersall, commencing at 7pm, with organisers focussing on an “enhanced customer experience.”

A spokesperson for the committee said: “We are looking forward to yet another fantastic event for the whole Scholes community. It is on fun-filled nights like these where everybody pulls together.

Over 3,000 people attended Scholes' bonfire and firework display last year. 2023's event is promised to be "bigger and better."

“Like many clubs similar to ourselves, the current climate means that the winter months are a very challenging time. A successful bonfire night is therefore crucial in helping us see that period through and we have striven to make the event as successful as possible and realise that enhanced customer experience is the key to that.

“It is their whole experience that matters, whether it be the quality of the firework display or customer safety - it is all crucial.

“We have lots going on and plenty for the whole family to enjoy. It should be a really good night.”

Last year’s firework display was attended by over 3,000 people. And the 2023 pyrotechnic extravaganza, which is expected to last for around 45 minutes, is promised to be “bigger and better.”

Liam Gomersall is leading the firework display

Mr Gomersall said: “This year’s event is going to be even bigger and better. It is going to be an amazing night and will be something for the whole family.

“I hope the community, and beyond, can come together again and enjoy this spectacular firework display. It is going to be a huge display.”

Other highlights on the evening include refreshments provided by Krazy Spuds, as well as a burger van, a pie and peas stall, a coffee van, an ice cream van and an outside bar all on site. Official light-up toys for children will be sold only on the cricket club grounds.

The committee at Scholes Cricket and Athletic Club

The club spokesperson added: “We will have various food vans in the car park providing more quality and choice this year, which will free up our volunteers, meaning we have more stewards in place to enhance the whole customer experience.”