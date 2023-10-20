News you can trust since 1858
Bonfire Night 2023: Nine bonfires and fireworks events taking place across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

Here is your guide to some of the bonfire events and firework displays taking place in North Kirklees on Guy Fawkes weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Friday, November 3, Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 will see the skies across the district spectacularly lit up with the thrilling flashes of fireworks - as well as a lot of food and fun - at some of our area’s pubs and sports clubs.

Nine bonfires and fireworks events taking place across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen. If you know of an event not listed, please email [email protected]

Scholes Cricket and Athletics Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton - Friday, November 3. Bonfire starts at 6pm and Fireworks starts at 7.30pm. Outside bars and stalls which accept cash and card. Tickets are priced at: adults £3 and children £2

1. Scholes Cricket and Athletics Club

Scholes Cricket and Athletics Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton - Friday, November 3. Bonfire starts at 6pm and Fireworks starts at 7.30pm. Outside bars and stalls which accept cash and card. Tickets are priced at: adults £3 and children £2 Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Liversedge Cricket Club, Roberttown Lane, WF15 7NP - Friday, November 3, Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 5pm, fireworks begin at 8pm. Food available - pie and peas, burgers and chips, pizza van, as well as an outdoor bar, kids fair rides and live music. Tickets are priced at: adults £3, kids £2, a family of four £8 and under 5’s are free

2. Liversedge Cricket Club

Liversedge Cricket Club, Roberttown Lane, WF15 7NP - Friday, November 3, Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 5pm, fireworks begin at 8pm. Food available - pie and peas, burgers and chips, pizza van, as well as an outdoor bar, kids fair rides and live music. Tickets are priced at: adults £3, kids £2, a family of four £8 and under 5’s are free Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mirfield Round Table, Mirfield Showground, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9NE - Saturday, November 4. Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 5pm, fire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm to 7.30pm. Tickets priced at adults and 13+ £6, children 12 and under £2.50. Food, rides and stalls. Raising money for local good causes and charities. Tickets available at www.mirfieldbonfire.co.uk

3. Mirfield Round Table

Mirfield Round Table, Mirfield Showground, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9NE - Saturday, November 4. Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 5pm, fire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm to 7.30pm. Tickets priced at adults and 13+ £6, children 12 and under £2.50. Food, rides and stalls. Raising money for local good causes and charities. Tickets available at www.mirfieldbonfire.co.uk Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Leggers Inn, Mill Street East, Dewsbury, WF12 9BD - Saturday, November 4, Bonfire Night, 4pm to 11pm, with a firework display at 7pm. Live music from Reggie (Bob Marley tribute) 5pm to 7pm and a performance from So n So (pub sing-a-longs) 8pm to 10pm. Food and drink, stalls and games. Tickets available from the bar only so please check with the venue.

4. The Leggers Inn.

The Leggers Inn, Mill Street East, Dewsbury, WF12 9BD - Saturday, November 4, Bonfire Night, 4pm to 11pm, with a firework display at 7pm. Live music from Reggie (Bob Marley tribute) 5pm to 7pm and a performance from So n So (pub sing-a-longs) 8pm to 10pm. Food and drink, stalls and games. Tickets available from the bar only so please check with the venue. Photo: Jim Fitton

