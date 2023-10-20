Here is your guide to some of the bonfire events and firework displays taking place in North Kirklees on Guy Fawkes weekend.
Friday, November 3, Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 will see the skies across the district spectacularly lit up with the thrilling flashes of fireworks - as well as a lot of food and fun - at some of our area’s pubs and sports clubs.
1. Scholes Cricket and Athletics Club
Scholes Cricket and Athletics Club, New Popplewell Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton - Friday, November 3. Bonfire starts at 6pm and Fireworks starts at 7.30pm. Outside bars and stalls which accept cash and card. Tickets are priced at: adults £3 and children £2 Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World
2. Liversedge Cricket Club
Liversedge Cricket Club, Roberttown Lane, WF15 7NP - Friday, November 3, Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 5pm, fireworks begin at 8pm. Food available - pie and peas, burgers and chips, pizza van, as well as an outdoor bar, kids fair rides and live music. Tickets are priced at: adults £3, kids £2, a family of four £8 and under 5’s are free Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Mirfield Round Table
Mirfield Round Table, Mirfield Showground, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9NE - Saturday, November 4. Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza. Gates open at 5pm, fire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm to 7.30pm. Tickets priced at adults and 13+ £6, children 12 and under £2.50. Food, rides and stalls. Raising money for local good causes and charities. Tickets available at www.mirfieldbonfire.co.uk Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. The Leggers Inn.
The Leggers Inn, Mill Street East, Dewsbury, WF12 9BD - Saturday, November 4, Bonfire Night, 4pm to 11pm, with a firework display at 7pm. Live music from Reggie (Bob Marley tribute) 5pm to 7pm and a performance from So n So (pub sing-a-longs) 8pm to 10pm. Food and drink, stalls and games. Tickets available from the bar only so please check with the venue. Photo: Jim Fitton