Kirklees Registration Service currently operates from Civic Centre 1 in Huddersfield and Dewsbury Town Hall in North Kirklees where residents can register births, death, marriages, civil partnerships, as well as hold citizenship ceremonies, memorials, and baby naming ceremonies.

However, at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 20 councillors will be asked to consider the start of a consultation with the General Registration Office (GRO) to obtain the necessary statutory approval for the proposed changes that would see more efficient use of infrastructure.

Conversations with other key stakeholders impacted by the proposed changes will also take place including with funeral directors and bereavement services.

Councillors are set to discuss proposals that would mean Registration Services could be moved from Dewsbury Town Hall and offered from just a single site in Kirklees - in Huddersfield.

Kirklees have said data shows that the Huddersfield site is used the most, therefore, under the new proposals, all Registration Services would be offered from Civic Centre 1 in the town.

Ceremonies would continue to take place at Dewsbury Town Hall, Huddersfield Town Hall and at wedding venues across North and South Kirklees.

The vacated space in Dewsbury Town Hall would become available to deliver other council services for the residents of North Kirklees.

The impact of the proposal to move to a central site would be evaluated and reviewed, with adjustments to be considered accordingly, including the feasibility of additional part time sites for birth and death registration, utilising existing council facilities to provide these services.

Coun Paul Davies, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate, said: “Registration Services are used at key milestones in peoples’ lives and it is important that we continue to deliver quality services for the residents of Kirklees so they can mark these occasions in a manner that is important to them.

“We also must look at the best way of delivering these services in a challenging financial environment.

“By consulting with statutory bodies and other key stakeholders, we will ensure that all residents who require Registration Services support receive it in as timely a manner as possible.”

