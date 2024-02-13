Barclays have announced that the Dewsbury branch, on Crackenedge Lane, will be closing its doors on Thursday, May 9.

The Dewsbury branch of Barclays will be closing its doors on Thursday, May 9.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, with the majority of people preferring to bank online, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“This is reflected at the Dewsbury branch where we are delivering new ways to support our customers and the community with options for those who need in-person services.”

The bank, however, will still be present in the town as they look to open a Barclays Local.

The spokesperson added: “In Dewsbury we plan to open a Barclays Local – a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

“We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.”

In a ‘Reasons For Closure’ booklet published on their website, Barclays confirmed that 92 per cent of customers who used the Dewsbury branch in 2022 also banked using the app, online and by phone.

It also stated that “less than 10 customers use this branch regularly as the only way to do their banking,” and that “10 per cent of this branch’s customers have used nearby branches in the last 12 months.”