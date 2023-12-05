Beau Occasion: Owner of new clothes shop in Thornhill 'excited' to help people find the dresses they love

A new clothing boutique in Thornhill is hoping to offer people a more affordable option for prom dresses.

Beau Occasion, specialising in prom, mother of the bride and formal wear, opened last Monday evening on The Town.

Adele O’Brien, the boutique’s owner, is offering 20 per cent off all purchases in December.

Beau Occasion is also extending this special discount on a permanent basis to parents of pupils at Thornhill Community Academy and St John Fisher Voluntary Academy for prom dress purchases.

Adele O'Brien at her new prom dress shop Beau Occasion, Thornhill

The boutique offers an event promise - never selling the same dress (regardless of colour) twice to attendees of the same event.

Customers must book an appointment prior to visiting. Consultations are free and last up to one hour, with only one taking place at a time.

Adele said: “I wanted that exclusivity. I didn’t want girls to feel awkward trying dresses on in front of other people.

“They have that free rein to browse.”

Adele wanted to offer affordability to parents when buying prom dresses, with prices starting at £80.

She said: “I’m really conscious that not everybody has three or four hundred pounds to spend on prom dresses for one night.

“We have a good selection which are £150 and below and we have a rail of about 12 dresses below the £100 mark.

“I’ve tried to keep everything as low as possible.”

For dresses that are ordered, the turnaround is approximately six weeks, and a seamstress is available at the collection appointment who can ensure the customer is happy with the dress.

Its prom collection stocks Gurbani London dresses, while the formal wear collection includes Kevan Jon and Veromia.

Beau Occasion is a new business venture for Adele, who previously worked in child protection for 20 years.

She said: “It’s a totally different career move for me. I fancied doing something more light-hearted.

"I did quite a lot of research and felt it was a really nice environment, seeing the girls’ faces when they find the dresses they love.

"It has been amazing to be a part of really.

“I’m excited to meet new people and be a part of that journey.”