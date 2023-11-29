News you can trust since 1858
‘It is an honour to work in this shop’ - Cleckheaton charity store welcomes new manager just in time for Christmas

Cleckheaton’s Age UK store has welcomed a new shop manager just in time for Christmas.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Emma Field, who was previously a manager at Wilko before the chain closed earlier this year, is now running the Cross Crown Street charity shop, which sells a wide variety of pre-loved ladies, men’s and children’s clothes, as well as homeware, toys and bric-a-brac to help raise much needed funds to help older people in later life.

The new manager said: “It is an honour to work in this shop. The customers and volunteers in Cleckheaton are lovely and I’m amazed how busy the shop is.

“I have always loved working in retail. Age UK Cleckheaton has some beautiful items and we are raising money for a really good cause.

Meet the new manager at the Age UK charity shop in Cleckheaton - Emma Field.Meet the new manager at the Age UK charity shop in Cleckheaton - Emma Field.
“It is really nice to go home tired at the end of the day knowing that my work is so worthwhile.”

Age UK Cleckheaton is always looking for volunteers to help out in the shop, with tasks ranging from sorting stock, merchandising or working on the till. Visit the store for more information.

Age UK has over 250 shops across England and Wales, which are reliant on the generous donations of the local community to keep the shelves stocked and are supported by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers.

To find your nearest Age UK shop visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/shops

