Brenda Whitworth won the Carer Award at a ceremony at New Dock Hall in Leeds after providing loving care for young people for nearly 40 years.

The awards are designed to show recognition and appreciation for people who love to make life better for others, with the Carer Award presented to “someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people by caring for them on a regular basis.”

However, Brenda, 72, who was nominated by one of her previous foster children, has admitted she was shocked to receive the prestigious award. She said:

Brenda Whitworth with her BBC Make A Difference Award.

“I was shocked when I was nominated and I was shocked when I won it. I was not expecting it all. It was a shock, but a nice shock. It was emotional.

“It means a lot to me. It makes you realise that you are appreciated. I have fostered for so long and I just think it shows that they do appreciate what you have done for them over the years.

“Some have said to me, ‘I don’t think you realise what you have done for us Brenda.’ I don’t think you realise how much you put into it at the time but the years pass and you tend to find the kids come back and say, ‘My life wouldn’t be the same without your help.’

“It’s nice when you know that you’ve helped to change a life.”

Brenda, who has looked after around 200 young people since starting as a foster carer in March 1985, has words of encouragement for those thinking about choosing the “rewarding” role.

“I would definitely say go for it,” she said. “If you love kids and you’ve got a spare room, go for it. Sometimes it can be hard and you might think, ‘What have I done?’ but when you see, eventually, the outcome from a lot of the children, it is well worth it and very rewarding.