A Mirfield charity celebrating its 70th anniversary had the ‘absolute pleasure’ of welcoming Princess Anne for a special Royal visit last month.

Hollybank Trust, based on Far Common Road in Mirfield, was joined by the Princess Royal on Wednesday, September 20, to help start their Platinum celebrations, as well as to learn more about the services which the setting provides.

Hollybank is a registered charity which provides teaching and residential care, in addition to a range of therapies and enrichment activities for children, young people and adults with profound and multiple disabilities.

Anna O’Mahony, Chief Executive at Hollybank Trust, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Hollybank to mark the occasion of the charity’s 70th anniversary.

“Having a Royal Visit brought great excitement to the Trust with so many of the children, young people and adults we support coming together with our incredible staff, families, Trustees, Governors and supporters.

“The Princess was so warm and engaged with everyone she met, remarking on the important work of the charity and the significant achievement of reaching 70 years.”

The Princess Royal, arriving by helicopter, met with children, who had produced personalised welcome messages for the special guest, and spoke to staff about the personalised curriculums they offer to meet the individual needs of the young people.

She visited Hollybank’s enrichment service, and their Bradbury centre which provides hydrotherapy and rebound therapy for the children, young people and adults who live and learn at the Trust.

The tour included a visit to the Elms Centre and a demonstration of the new fully accessible kitchen - helped funded by the Huddersfield Town Foundation who were in attendance - where Princess Anne was able to see some of the adults who attend the daytime enrichment service making smoothies by using switch adapted kitchen appliances.

The Princess Royal was also able to visit one of Hollybank’s children’s residential services and met with the registered managers who showed her a fully-adapted bedroom and bathroom.

After her tour of the site, the Princess Royal unveiled a commemorative plaque in a ceremony which was attended by the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, the High Sheriff, the Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater and local councillors, as well as the charity’s staff, children, young people and adults.

Take a look at these ten photos from Princess Anne’s visit to Hollybank Trust, taken by the charity’s Communications Officer, Catherine Allen.

1 . Arrival Princess Allen arrives at Hollybank Trust greeted by local dignitaries including the Mayor of Kirklees, Cahal Burke, and MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater. Photo: Catherine Allen Photo Sales

2 . Artwork gift An artwork gift is presented to the Princess Royal. Photo: Catherine Allen Photo Sales

3 . Tour of Hollybank Trust - Elm Centre Princess Anne was taken on a tour of Hollybank and met with adults in the Elm Centre. Photo: Catherine Allen Photo Sales