Batley Pride in the Park set to welcome thousands of people to 'positive, community, family friendly event for all ages'

There will be bands and acts from the Batley and Dewsbury area playing on outdoor stages, craft and information stalls, food and drink, plus fun activities including a special Mini Pride event for families and children.

Creative Scene, an Arts Council funded project which brings art and culture to Kirklees, is this year supporting Batley Pride in the Park for the first time, by bringing family arts activity to the event from artists in the North.

Leading LGBTQI+ artists Curious Arts will be bringing Mini Pride, a pop-up, family focused event, inviting the public to celebrate everything that is unique about families through arts, crafts and storytelling led by LGBTQIA artists. Drop-in sessions will run during the day.

Batley Pride in the Park returns to Wilton Park on Sunday, July 2

Street art specialists Urban Canvas will bring pavement art and urban street painting, including interactive chalking art.

People are encouraged to join in creating an engaging floor art design. A drop-in workshop for all ages using poster paints, artists pavement chalks and pastels will be held during the day.

Craig Munns, of Batley Pride, said: “Our first event was in 2018 and we had a year off during the pandemic, so this will be our fifth event.

"Last year we had more than 4,000 people during the day. There will be lots to do and see.

Vicky, Wayne, Channins, Logan and Ethan Hearsum at a previous Batley Pride in the Park event

“It is simply a positive, community, family friendly event for all ages.

“It would not be possible without brilliant support from the Friends of Wilton Park and their fabulous volunteers.

“We are delighted to be working with Creative Scene and bringing new aspects to the event.

"Everyone who comes is guaranteed a warm and friendly welcome.”

Live bands and acts will perform on two stages throughout the day, which runs from 10am until 5pm.

Fundraising events, including bingo in pubs, have been taking place to help fund the event. All monies raised go towards next year’s Pride event and youth work.

Paula Clark, of Creative Scene, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Batley Pride this year by bringing loads of vibrant and exciting creative activity for families.

