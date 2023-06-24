The evening’s entertainment will begin with ‘For Starters’ by Nick Warburton. Daisy is a recently employed young waitress at a hotel and Roland, a regular and rather particular customer, is getting more than he ordered!

A spokesperson for the group said: “Daisy attends to him in her unique way, resulting in a warm-hearted and funny play.”

The second short play of the evening will be ‘Who Killed The Budgie’, a comedy by Sue Saville.

Rehearsal photo from For Starters

The Cecil Players Amateur Dramatic Society are meeting for a rehearsal of Who Killed The Budgie.

The spokesperson said: “Everything is not going to plan with colourful characters, including a prima donna who loves her vodka, an unhappy director and a cast member who is due to give birth any day, plus other interesting characters.”

The production is being held at Howden Clough Community Centre, Leeds Road, on Thursday, July 6, Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. Performances start at 7.30pm each night.

To reserve seats email [email protected] or call 01924 408197.