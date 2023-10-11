Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The food bank, based within Admiral House on Blakeridge Lane in the town, relies on food and financial donations from local people, organisations, community groups and businesses to support those struggling to feed themselves and their families in Batley and the surrounding area.

And they have been presented with a £1,500 cheque from the local homebuilder as part of a scheme to support those living in the areas close to its developments, by donating money to a different local charity every month.

Claire Jennings, coordinator at Batley Food Bank said: “We are so grateful to Barratt Developments for its kind donation. As a result of the cost of living crisis, more families are relying on our services as food poverty becomes a more prevalent issue.

“The services we deliver offer a sense of hope to those across the region, and with this donation we can support more people struggling to cope with the increasing cost of food.”

The rising cost of living has impacted people across the country, forcing many to rely on food banks for meals and additional support, with the demand for food banks gradually rising over the last decade and an estimated 2.1 million people using a food bank last year.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented:

“Batley Food Bank does an incredible job supporting local people, and plays such a positive role in the local community.

“The food bank relies on the generosity of others to continue to offer its services to those that need it most and we are proud to be able to support them with our Community Fund donation.”

The food bank is open every weekday for collection of food parcels and there is also a delivery service for those who cannot attend in person.