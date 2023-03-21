Batley designer set to take on a hotel room in latest episode of BBC's Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

Joanne Hardcastle has made it through to the third episode of Interior Design Masters and tonight (Tuesday) she will join the remaining eight contestants to make over a hotel room at a golf and spa resort in Scotland.

The synopsis for the episode reads: “After making it through nursery week, the eight remaining designers return to Michelle’s design studio in Brighton to be briefed on their next challenge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This time, each designer must make over a hotel room at a five-star golf and spa resort on the banks of the River Clyde in Scotland. Half of the designers will be assigned a maximalist brief to appeal to the hotel's more outdoorsy guests, while the others must create a tranquil design to appeal to people looking to unwind in the spa.

Joanne. Picture: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Steve Renney

"All rooms must be luxurious and reflect the uniquely Scottish surroundings. Initial excitement quickly turns to anxiety when Alan that reveals this week is a double elimination, and at the end of the challenge the two weakest designers will be going home.”

The series sees a group of talented designers take on different projects week on week for the chance to win a life-changing contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr continues tonight (Tuesday) on BBC One at 8pm