"It was the most fun I’ve ever had" - Batley designer takes part in BBC's Interior Design Masters

Foster carer Joanne Hardcastle is on the fourth series of the BBC series which sees a group of talented designers take on different projects week on week for the chance to win a life-changing contract.

“A casting producer asked me if I’d ever thought about applying and that put the idea into my head,” said Joanne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I got to the shortlist of series three but it wasn’t the right time.”

Joanne. Picture: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Ben Cross

“I’m glad it was this year.”

Filming took place last summer and each week the designers will take on a different commercial brief as they compete to win a career-defining prize – a major commercial contract to redesign a top London cocktail bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the show, hosted by comedian Alan Carr, their spaces will be scrutinized by head judge Michelle Ogundehin alongside some of the industry’s biggest names.

At the end of every challenge, the weakest designers will be on the sofa in front of the judges, with at least one contestant eliminated each week.

The 2023 Interior Design Masters contestants. Picture: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Ben Cross

Joanne added: “I loved it. It was exhausting, we were away from home for a week, but it was the most fun I’ve ever had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were ten designers at the start of the series and according to Joanne the group bonded during filming.

She said: “We’re all such close friends, we talk all the time, we’ve been to each other’s houses, I’ve been to Belfast and they’ve visited here.

"I never thought I’d get more close friends at this age.”

Joanne, who has lived in Batley all her life, says she’s always had a love for interiors and began to share that passion with others a few years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old said: “I’m a foster carer and when I gave up work eight years ago to look after my little girl I set up my instagram account. I’ve always been into interiors.

“I built up a following and I’ve been able to do so many things and earn a living from it.

“It was a really happy accident.”

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr continues tonight (Tuesday) on BBC One at 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad