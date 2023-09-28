News you can trust since 1858
Batley Community Centre to celebrate 60th anniversary with special open day

Batley Community Centre will be hosting a special open day to celebrate its 60th birthday.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Batley Community Centre, on Upper Commercial Street, will be hosting a special open day to celebrate its 60th birthday on Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 2pm.

The centre, on Upper Commercial Street, will be marking their diamond anniversary by opening their doors on Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 2pm, to allow people to view the facilities.

The day will also see the setting’s main hall be officially renamed The Mary Bateman Hall, in memory of one of Batley Community Centre’s founder trustees, who sadly passed away last year.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “The first hour will be a time to meet and chat over a cuppa and then at 11am we will hold the formal part of proceedings during which we will be renaming the main hall.

“Following this, there will be light refreshments available and further time to network and chat.

“We would love the people of Batley and the community to join our celebrations and meet some of our users and see what the centre has to offer.”

The centre, run by a not-for-profit registered charity, is used regularly by local groups including art and crafts groups, dance groups and a lunch club.

For more information visit http://batleycommunitycentre.org.uk/ or email [email protected]