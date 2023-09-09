News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Batley law firm scoops national award

Batley Law has been named Legal Firm of the Year at the British Asian Professional Awards.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Hassnain Sajjad and Waseem Nazir of Batley Law with their Legal Firm of the Year award.Hassnain Sajjad and Waseem Nazir of Batley Law with their Legal Firm of the Year award.
Hassnain Sajjad and Waseem Nazir of Batley Law with their Legal Firm of the Year award.

The firm, based on Wellington Street in the town and holders of a legal aid contract which employs 15 solicitors dedicated to immigration, asylum and domestic abuse, clinched the prestigious award at a ceremony in Birmingham on September 1.

Managing director, Waseem Nazir, said: “This award is dedicated to all the staff that work hard on a day to day basis, ensuring the best outcome for our clients.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director of business development, Hassnain Sajjad, added: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work our team puts in with our clients. Our vision is to open offices in South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in the coming months and this award will give us a spring in our step.”

The firm, which started from humble beginnings in 2018, is now one of the biggest firms in the north of England within immigration.

Related topics:BatleyBirminghamGreater ManchesterEnglandSouth Yorkshire