Batley Law has been named Legal Firm of the Year at the British Asian Professional Awards.

Batley law firm scoops national award
The firm, based on Wellington Street in the town and holders of a legal aid contract which employs 15 solicitors dedicated to immigration, asylum and domestic abuse, clinched the prestigious award at a ceremony in Birmingham on September 1.
Managing director, Waseem Nazir, said: “This award is dedicated to all the staff that work hard on a day to day basis, ensuring the best outcome for our clients.”
Director of business development, Hassnain Sajjad, added: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work our team puts in with our clients. Our vision is to open offices in South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in the coming months and this award will give us a spring in our step.”
The firm, which started from humble beginnings in 2018, is now one of the biggest firms in the north of England within immigration.