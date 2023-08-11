Head coach Craig Lingard and chairman Kevin Nicholas each laid some flowers by the town’s war memorial on Cambridge Street, as the players and backroom staff gathered for a moment’s reflection shortly after setting off on their journey to the capital for the 1895 Cup final.

The club made their own arrangements to honour those who have died in military conflicts around the same time as rugby league’s traditional ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.

Lingard said: “To me it’s massive because at the club you can see the history and heritage of the club and there are players who have represented Batley Rugby League Club and lost their lives in the First World War and Second World War.

Batley Bulldogs, led by chairman Kevin Nicholas and head coach Craig Lingard, pay tribute to the fallen war heroes at the memorial in the town centre.

“It is massive that we can pay our respects and honour the people that aren’t here any longer. We are paying respect in our own way, locally.

“It is only a little token of a gesture from us but hopefully it is well received. Certainly the players know the importance of that as well.”

On the ceremony in London, which traditionally has representatives from club’s involved in Challenge Cup Final Day, RFL Chair Simon Johnson said:

The wreaths laid by Batley Bulldogs

“It is a truly unique occasion and an intrinsic part of Rugby League’s Challenge Cup Final weekend, and I will again be immensely proud, both personally and as RFL Chair, to lead a tradition which honours those from our sport who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The ceremony encapsulates the magnificent heritage of Rugby League and demonstrates how the sport is woven into the fabric of its communities and into the history of the North of England.

“Many people come to watch this solemn ceremony in their club colours, and the presence of representatives from the first Women’s Challenge Cup Final to be played at Wembley will be a welcome and significant addition.”