The Bulldogs opened their Fox’s Biscuits Stadium doors this morning (Friday) to allow supporters to watch Craig Lingard’s men in their final training session before their historic appearance in the capital tomorrow.

And, by 11am, even more people had gathered to wave the players off on their journey to face Halifax Panthers in the 1895 Cup Final.

Lingard said of the fans’ appearance:

“It’s great. They’re a part of this as much as we are. Without fans coming to watch us week in week out we wouldn’t be here. It’s nice we can open our doors up and reward them to come and have a look at us train and send us off.

“It means a lot to the players for people to come up in their own time on a Friday morning, taking the time out of their own day to wish us well and send us off. It’s brilliant.”

On the final session before Wembley, the head coach said:

“It’s gone really well. Everybody is in good spirits. We’ve named the 17 and there’s a few disappointed people as you would expect - not to be playing at Wembley. But we have gone with what we believe to be our strongest 17 at this moment in time.

“I’ve found picking the 17 quite easy in respect that it is the 17 that I thought deserved to play. It’s always difficult having conversations when you’re leaving people out, particularly at Wembley, so that was the hard part rather than picking the 17.

“It’s not nice. It’s part and parcel of being a coach, delivering that bad news to players. In a game like Wembley, it’s doubly difficult.

“I am sure the lads who are selected will do their best to give us a really good performance. I am happy with how they’ve gone this week. Hopefully we all get on the bus at the same time and we don’t leave anybody behind!

One of the players who is available to Lingard is Leeds Rhinos star Luke Hooley, who has been granted permission to play despite fears he would not be made available by his parent club.

Lingard said: “I am very happy. On Monday when we spoke to Leeds it was a ‘no’ because they wanted to keep him back for the Warrington game next week and I think Luke a made a bit of a plea to Rohan Smith saying he was desperate to play.

“Fortunately for us, fortunately for Luke, Rohan has allowed him that opportunity to play at Wembley. We are certainly a better team with Luke in that 17.”

Hooley added: “I was buzzing when I got told I was allowed to play. It is a big game for the club and a big game for me personally. I told Rohan that I had thought about it and that I might never get the opportunity again.

“It’s massive. The club has been unbelievable to me for the past three years. They took me back this year on loan and they could have said no.

“You have got to enjoy it but we’re not just getting there and being happy with that. We are going there to win.

“I want to get through this game, enjoy it and try and nail down that ‘1’ shirt at Leeds.”

Fans, young and old, had gathered in the gorgeous Batley sunshine to see their heroes off. And temperatures are set to reach 21 degrees in London tomorrow.

Lingard said: “We like playing in warm weather and dry conditions rather than it chucking it down and it being a slog.

“We’ve got some decent players who like top of the ground rugby. Hopefully the sun will be out and we can mark the day and occasion with a good performance.”

And as the coach pulled away from Mount Pleasant, fans may have been left wondering if Lingard had packed a suit for Wembley.