The Bulldogs face Halifax Panthers in the final of the 1895 Cup on Saturday - the club’s first ever visit to the national stadium in their 143-year history.

But, following a touching tribute that has been left on one of the seats in the north stand at Batley’s Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Mr Nicholas wants to “recognise” those fans who have sadly passed away and will not be able to see the highly-anticipated game.

The note on the seat reads: “Grandad, we are going to Wembley!!!

Batley Bulldogs team photo ahead of their historic trip to Wembley. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“Wish you could be there with us but we know you will be watching from heaven.

“Lots of love from Victoria, Helen, Caitlin, Ben and Dylan.”

In a video posted on the club’s social media accounts, the chairman said:

“I think it shows what it means to people - to go to Wembley. It’s remembering people who would have loved to have been at Wembley but sadly are not going to be able to be there because they’ve passed away.

“It just made us think that we need to recognise that and that’s what we are going to do. If anybody wants to put forward a name of anybody they know who would have been absolutely delighted to be at Wembley on Saturday, but aren’t there, then send the name in and we will create a list.

“I am going to do something with that list. The club will do something. Please send the names of your loved ones in who would have loved to have been there.”

The initiative, which was launched this morning (Wednesday), has been widely praised by fans with the club already receiving an abundance of names of lost loved ones.

Keely Hartley posted: “What a lovely idea.”

Joe Berry added: “Absolute quality Kev, as always.”

David Asquith said: “Brilliant idea Kevin and lovely gesture.”