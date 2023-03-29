Mourners including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gathered today (Wednesday) for the funeral of Baroness Betty Boothroyd - the first, and only, female Speaker of the House of Commons.

Friends, family and politicians were among those paying their respects to Dewsbury-born Baroness Boothroyd, who died aged 93 last month.

She was the first woman to be elected Speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.

Her funeral was held at St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge – the village she called home in her later years.

Photos via Getty Images.

1 . Paying their respects Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, into St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, for her funeral service Photo: Daniel Leal Photo Sales

2 . Paying their respects Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, into St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, for her funeral service Photo: Daniel Leal Photo Sales

3 . Paying their respects The hearse carrying the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, arrives at St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, ahead of her funeral service Photo: Daniel Leal Photo Sales

4 . Paying their respects Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with mourners as he leaves after attending the funeral of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd Photo: Daniel Leal Photo Sales