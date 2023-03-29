Baroness Betty Boothroyd: Mourners gather to pay their respects at the funeral of the Dewsbury-born first female Speaker of the House of Commons
Mourners including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gathered today (Wednesday) for the funeral of Baroness Betty Boothroyd - the first, and only, female Speaker of the House of Commons.
Friends, family and politicians were among those paying their respects to Dewsbury-born Baroness Boothroyd, who died aged 93 last month.
She was the first woman to be elected Speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.
Her funeral was held at St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge – the village she called home in her later years.
Photos via Getty Images.