Baroness Betty Boothroyd: Mourners gather to pay their respects at the funeral of the Dewsbury-born first female Speaker of the House of Commons

Mourners including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gathered today (Wednesday) for the funeral of Baroness Betty Boothroyd - the first, and only, female Speaker of the House of Commons.

By Dominic Brown
Published 29th Mar 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 19:06 BST

Friends, family and politicians were among those paying their respects to Dewsbury-born Baroness Boothroyd, who died aged 93 last month.

She was the first woman to be elected Speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000.

Her funeral was held at St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge – the village she called home in her later years.

Photos via Getty Images.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, into St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, for her funeral service

1. Paying their respects

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, into St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, for her funeral service Photo: Daniel Leal

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, into St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, for her funeral service

2. Paying their respects

Pallbearers carry the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, into St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, for her funeral service Photo: Daniel Leal

The hearse carrying the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, arrives at St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, ahead of her funeral service

3. Paying their respects

The hearse carrying the coffin of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd, arrives at St George's Church in Thriplow, near Cambridge, ahead of her funeral service Photo: Daniel Leal

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with mourners as he leaves after attending the funeral of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd

4. Paying their respects

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with mourners as he leaves after attending the funeral of former Speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd Photo: Daniel Leal

