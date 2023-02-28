Yesterday (Monday) it was announced that Baroness Betty Boothroyd died at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge on Sunday, February 26.

Since the announcement tributes and messages of condolence have been flooding in from political figureheads across Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the news, Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood described Betty as an ‘incredible inspiration’ who will be remembered for ‘generations to come’. He said: “Born, educated and raised in Dewsbury, she is still an incredible inspiration and source of pride to the town and, as a former student at Dewsbury College of Commerce and Art she still stands an outstanding role model to students at Kirklees College today.

Baroness Betty Boothroyd.

“Betty Boothroyd has left an indelible mark on politics and she will be fondly remembered in Dewsbury for generations to come.”

Former Dewsbury MP, Paula Sherriff, added: “A proud Dewsbury lass, and a truly formidable woman who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for so many women in politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rest In Power, Betty Boothroyd.”

The Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed also shared that he was ‘saddened’ to hear the news of Betty’s passing. He said: “She was an inspirational figure and made history as she became the first woman to ever hold the office of Speaker of the House of Commons.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

“Her no-nonsense approach made her a formidable but well respected and well-liked politician and person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Kirklees Council, Coun Shabir Pandor, added: “Very sad to hear about the passing of Betty Boothroyd.

“Wise, principled and always worth listening to. One of Dewsbury’s finest.”

Dewsbury East Councillor Eric Firth described Betty as a ‘remarkable’ woman with a ‘glittering career’. He added: “Betty Boothroyd a wonderful woman born and bred in Dewsbury, who carved out a career in politics, second to none. The first female speaker in Parliament for 700 years, what an achievement.

Coun Masood Ahmed, Mayor of Kirklees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to watch her when she was chairing parliamentary sessions and used to marvel at her skill, in controlling what sometimes could have been a bear garden but for her, she clearly didn’t stand for any nonsense.

“What a powerful woman, but when it came to her hometown of Dewsbury, a place she held dear, she would do anything.

“Margaret Watson was a good friend of Bettys and any events; any help she could give to Dewsbury she would gladly give.

“She was so proud to have been brought up in our Town by parents Ben and Mary, both textile workers, who brought her up here in Eastborough, where she attended her local school and then went on to Dewsbury Tech. They were so proud of her, she was their pride and joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council Leader, Coun Shabir Pandor.

“She was proud of her humble start in life and never forgot her roots, which some politicians often do. Although I think she quite liked the housing development, Boothroyd Buildings, being named after her.

“Characters Like Baroness Boothroyd (our Betty) are few and far between, she will long live in my memory and I hope the good folk of Dewsbury’s. RIP”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad