Barbara Dransfield: Sprightly Roberttown comic celebrates 100th birthday
Barbara Dransfield was born on January 18, 1924, in Pontefract before living in Huddersfield and Cleckheaton, where she worked in a bakery as well as a canteen for an engineering firm.
A lover of food, television, sports and cruises around the world to places such as America and Canada, the still-active centurion - who completes 30 minutes of exercise each day - was treated to an early celebratory birthday meal at Healds Hall at the weekend before today’s (Thursday) gathering in her front room.
Barbara, who has six grandchildren as well as six great grandchildren, said: “It is a delight for me. Although they have all come for a free do!
“They are all great. They always are. Especially when they are with me!”
Jon Hammond Booth, the Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, formed part of the celebrations by making a surprise visit to congratulate the 100-year-old on her special day before presenting her with a card from King Charles III, which read:
“We are so pleased to know that you are celebrating your 100th birthday. This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion.”
Son David Parrett said: “She is a character. A lot of today we kept from her because we didn’t want to worry her that there might be too much on and overwhelm her. But she is always happy.
“She doesn’t look 100 and not many people who are 100 still live in their own home. There are plenty of family members who live locally, so she is well looked after.
“We were really pleased Jon could come. It was something really special which has just added to the day.”
Jan Leighton, Barbara’s step-daughter, added:
“She has such a positive outlook on life. She doesn’t let things stop her. She is an example to us all and such a comedian.”
Asked what the secret was to living to 100, Barbara, who receives twice daily visits from Cleckheaton-based home care service Nova Care, replied:
“Minding your own business and getting on with life. And a sense of humour!”