Kirklees planning applications: Bid submitted to turn empty Heckmondwike pub into housing
The two-storey property at 99 Brighton Street has been vacant for over two years.
The conversion is to include three one-bed flats and one two-bed flat.
The two bed is proposed to be approximately 62 square metres and the one-bed apartments to be around 45 to 50 square metres. The total site area is 929 square metres.
Documents submitted alongside the application propose six car parking spaces at the back of the property, with vehicular access from Brighton Street to the left of the building.
Two one-bed apartments are proposed for the ground floor, and the remaining one-bed would be situated on the first floor alongside the two-bed apartment.
The layout will comprise bedroom, lounge, bathroom, kitchen and dining area. The existing outbuilding and shed is to be demolished.
To view the application, visit the Kirklees Council planning portal .