An application has been submitted to convert a former Heckmondwike pub into housing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two-storey property at 99 Brighton Street has been vacant for over two years.

The conversion is to include three one-bed flats and one two-bed flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two bed is proposed to be approximately 62 square metres and the one-bed apartments to be around 45 to 50 square metres. The total site area is 929 square metres.

99 Brighton Street, Heckmondwike. A planning application has been submitted to convert the former Heckmondwike pub into four residential units.

Documents submitted alongside the application propose six car parking spaces at the back of the property, with vehicular access from Brighton Street to the left of the building.

Two one-bed apartments are proposed for the ground floor, and the remaining one-bed would be situated on the first floor alongside the two-bed apartment.

The layout will comprise bedroom, lounge, bathroom, kitchen and dining area. The existing outbuilding and shed is to be demolished.