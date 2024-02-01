The brand new Michelin Guide for 2024 is set to be released next week (Monday, February 5) and while some of our most loved restaurants in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen may not be in it, they are still great for special occasions - such as Valentine’s Day which is fast approaching!
Here are some of the best places to go for a special meal, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Tappino's
Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 5/5 (788 reviews). Photo: Google Street View
2. Grand Cru
Grand Cru, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - 4.5/5 (263 reviews). Photo: Google Street View
3. Wok Ever Palace
Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.5/5 (465 reviews). Photo: Google Street View
4. Hare and Hounds
Hare and Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield - 4/5 (909 reviews). Photo: Google Street View