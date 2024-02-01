News you can trust since 1858
A couple enjoying a night out. (Photo by Diana Bagnoli/Getty Images).A couple enjoying a night out. (Photo by Diana Bagnoli/Getty Images).
Valentine’s Day: Here are some of the eateries that are great for a special occasion in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen despite not having Michelin Stars

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and North Kirklees is home to a number of great restaurants that are perfect for a special occasion, despite not being recognised by the Michelin Guide.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

The brand new Michelin Guide for 2024 is set to be released next week (Monday, February 5) and while some of our most loved restaurants in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen may not be in it, they are still great for special occasions - such as Valentine’s Day which is fast approaching!

Here are some of the best places to go for a special meal, according to Tripadvisor.

Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 5/5 (788 reviews).

1. Tappino's

Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 5/5 (788 reviews). Photo: Google Street View

Grand Cru, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - 4.5/5 (263 reviews).

2. Grand Cru

Grand Cru, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - 4.5/5 (263 reviews). Photo: Google Street View

Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.5/5 (465 reviews).

3. Wok Ever Palace

Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.5/5 (465 reviews). Photo: Google Street View

Hare and Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield - 4/5 (909 reviews).

4. Hare and Hounds

Hare and Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield - 4/5 (909 reviews). Photo: Google Street View

