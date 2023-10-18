Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I still can’t believe it to be honest,” says Alexandra Carlos, who lives in Briestfield, at the sound of her new career pathway. It probably seems like a lifetime away when she sang for the Kirklees Music Centre Swing Band as a 16-year-old.

Since then, “singing went off the bandwagon” as she spent her working day in retail before getting stuck into balance sheets and profit and loss accounts.

“I realised it wasn’t for me,” she reveals. “Singing was what I wanted to do.” And the performer hasn’t wasted any time since her decision to quit her accounting role five months ago.

Alexandra Carlos is set to release her second single tomorrow (Thursday) - on her 30th birthday.

Her first single, ‘Falling’, came out in June, while her follow-up, ‘Better On My Own’, is set to be released on Thursday, October 19, to coincide with her 30th birthday.

She said: “I am so excited - 30 and a new single! It is a big step in my life and hopefully the song will be that as well.

“In the last five months I have become a full-time musician and it just shows that with dedication, passion and having love for what you do, that is all that matters. We should be fulfilled in our lives doing something that we absolutely love.

“I am not bothered about being famous. I just want my music out there and to be able to have a connection with people and hopefully that will take me to where I want to go. I just love what I do.

“This new song is about understanding that sometimes it is better to be by yourself and go on a journey of self-development rather than having someone by your side.

“I feel like it is quite powerful and a fun-loving song.”

Influenced by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks, Alexandra, who has worked closely with Simon Walker of Real Live Music Agency in Dewsbury, has co-written her songs with Leeds-based band The Dunwells, and is aiming to release an EP with “four or five” tracks soon before, hopefully, finalising an album.

She said: “Family is one of my main supports. I’d also like to thank Simon as he has opened a lot of doors for me, as well as The Dunwells. I am learning a hell of a lot.”

Simon added: “I have known Alexandra for a few years in the music circle and started working with her when the agency took off.

“The feedback was always amazing and I always thought she was really good. In the past year she has wanted to do her own stuff and started to believe in herself. It’s a great career for her.”