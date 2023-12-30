A historic Wembley appearance and a league title triumph 50 years on from lifting the Championship trophy – it has certainly been a memorable 2023 for everyone connected with both Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams.

Success for both clubs has been in limited supply in recent times. But both managed to put the Heavy Woollen firmly back on the rugby league map with their exceptional on-field exploits this year.

After 143 years in existence, Batley finally secured their first ever trip to the national stadium following a sensational run to the 1895 Cup Final.

“It was a dream come true for a lot of people at the club,” reflected now head coach Mark Moxon, who was assistant to Craig Lingard, the man who led the Bulldogs’ charge to Wembley following Challenge Cup victories over Wath Brow Hornets, Hunslet ARLFC and Keighley Cougars, as well as the semi-final win at York Knights.

Dewsbury Rams lift the League 1 title, 50 years on from claiming their only top-flight championship. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“We were excellent that day,” said Moxon. “That is probably the best we played all season and that got us to Wembley. For the players, Wembley was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and for us as a staff as well.

“For the long term, older spectators who have been there a lot of years and not had much glory to shout about, for them to get the opportunity to go to Wembley and see their club play at Wembley, again that is probably a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It was a special day for the club.”

While Batley were enjoying their journey in the cup, the Rams, under the guidance of Liam Finn, were committed to sealing an instant return to the Championship by romping away with the League 1 title, emulating those heroes of 1973 - still, to this day, the club’s sole top-tier title.

Batley Bulldogs celebrate Elliot Kear's last-gasp try at Wembley in August - the club's first ever appearance at the national stadium their 143 year history. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“To win anything, at any level, is great,” admitted Nigel Stephenson, one of those very stars of half a century ago, to the Reporter Series after Dewsbury were finally crowned champions after a 38-8 win over Workington. “To win a championship is great.”

He added: “I have still got all my medals. When you retire, the things that you remember are winning things and special matches.

“Whoever is playing in this team now will remember it for the rest of their lives.”

The Bulldogs, fell agonisingly short of a winners’ medal at Wembley with Halifax Panthers holding off a remarkable comeback to win 12-10. Elliott Kear’s sensational last-gasp try - the greatest try the stadium has ever seen, perhaps - in vain as Luke Hooley’s conversion drifted heartbreakingly wide.

Moxon said: “Once you get there you want to win. We were really proud that we got there but there is that feeling we let ourselves down a little bit on the big stage.