New Batley Bulldogs head coach Mark Moxon faces a tough test in his first Championship match at the helm as his side face last season’s table-toppers, Featherstone Rovers.

Moxon, who took on the job following the departure of Craig Lingard after the 2023 season, will see his side welcome Rovers to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, March 17, as the new campaign begins.

The Heavy Woollen derby returns as Batley travel to Dewsbury on Good Friday, March 29, followed by another West Yorkshire derby away at Halifax Panthers on Sunday, April 7.

Other stand-out fixtures at Mount Pleasant in 2024 include the visit of Wakefield Trinity, who were relegated from Super League last season, on Sunday, April 21; Bradford Bulls on Sunday, May 26; Toulouse Olympique on Saturday, June 22; Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, July 21; and Halifax Panthers on Sunday, July 28.

Batley Bulldogs play three of their West Yorkshire rivals in the opening rounds of the 2024 Championship season. Photo: Paul Butterfield

Batley finish the regular season away at Toulouse Olympique on Saturday, September 28.

Here are the Bulldogs’ 2024 Championship fixtures in full:

Sunday, March 17 – Featherstone Rovers (H)

Friday, March 29 – Dewsbury Rams (A)

New Batley Bulldogs' head coach Mark Moxon with his daughters Isabella, left, and Pippa, right. Photo: Neville Wright

Sunday, April 7 – Halifax Panthers (A)

Sunday, April 14 – Whitehaven (A)

Sunday, April 21 – Wakefield Trinity (H)

Sunday, April 28 – York Knights (H)

Sunday, May 5 – Barrow Raiders (A)

Sunday, May 19 – Doncaster (A)

Sunday, May 26 – Bradford Bulls (H)

Sunday, June 2 – Sheffield Eagles (A)

Sunday, June 16 – Swinton Lions (A)

Saturday, June 22 – Toulouse Olympique (H)

Sunday, June 30 – Widnes Vikings (A)

Sunday, July 7 – Wakefield Trinity (A)

Sunday, July 14 – Barrow Raiders (H)

Sunday, July 21 – Dewsbury Rams (H)

Sunday, July 28 – Halifax Panthers (H)

Sunday, August 4 – Featherstone Rovers (A)

Sunday, August 11 – Swinton Lions (H)

Friday, August 16 – Sheffield Eagles (A)

Sunday, August 25 – York Knights (A)

Sunday, September 1 – Widnes Vikings (H)

Sunday, September 8 – Doncaster (H)

Sunday, September 15 – Bradford Bulls (A)

Sunday, September 22 – Whitehaven (H)

Saturday, September 28 – Toulouse Olympique (A)